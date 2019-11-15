Departing Raiders star Bateman weighs up offer from Bulldogs

Injured Raiders star John Bateman is considering two attractive deals for 2021.

This is after the 26-year-old informed the Raiders that he will depart at season’s end.

NRL.com reports the Bulldogs have offered Bateman a three-year $2 million deal and his former Super League club Wigan Warriors have offered a four-year deal, also around the $2 million mark.

There have also been reports linking Bateman to the Dragons as a replacement for Newcastle-bound Tyson Frizell.

Meanwhile in this week’s round 8 of the NRL, the Storm will play Roosters at 8:50pm tomorrow.

On Friday the Raiders play the Dragons at 8pm before Maika Sivo and the Eels host the Cowboys at 9:55pm.

The Eels and Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

On Saturday the Titans face the Sharks at 5pm followed by the Warriors and Broncos at 7:30pm.

The Panthers will meet West Tigers at 9:35pm Saturday and you can catch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Sea Eagles playing the Knights at 6:05pm and the Bulldogs face the Rabbitohs at 8:30pm.

[Source: NRL]