Defense key for Police Sharks

Police Sharks have a mammoth task ahead as they prepare to defend their 2020 FMF Ratu Sukuna Bowl Rugby League Title

Winning the Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Cup last weekend is now water under the bridge as the Sharks work on recovering from injuries from their match against the Coastline Roos.

Team Manager Pauliasi Colamoto hopes that come game day all their key players will be fit to take the field.

Colamoto adds building a solid defense will be key to getting a win.

“The Fiji Police Rugby League Sharks at the moment is still recovering from the Fiji National Rugby League 2020 Vodafone Cup finals. And in the camp right now we are facing some niggling injuries but we are hoping that come the game day we are hoping to recover and be able to defend the Ratu Sukuna Bowl trophy. ANd currently as we speak the boys are preparing well.”

Police Sharks will take on Army next Friday.