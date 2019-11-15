Home

Defense key for Panthers

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 29, 2020 7:05 am
Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau. [Source: Fox Sports]

Fiji Bati and Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau says maintaining their strong defense will be vital when they take on the Roosters on Friday.

The Panthers have been one of the consistent performing team so far in the NRL and Koroisau attributes this to their solid defensive play.

Speaking to Big League Wrap, Koroisau says the Panthers will need to be at their best defensively when taking on the defending Telstra Premiership champions.

Article continues after advertisement

The teams clash on Friday at 9.50 pm in the first match of the finals.

Two games will be played on Saturday starting with Raiders taking on the Sharks at 7.40 pm and Storm meets the Eels at 9.50 pm.

On Sunday, the Rabbitohs face the Knights at 5.05 pm.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi Platform.

