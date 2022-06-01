Defending champs wary of rugby league teams

Defending a title is never easy and for the Nasinu Secondary School under-19 side, competition at the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Southern Eastern Zone is getting tougher.

The side is on track to secure a win in the zone competitions, with only one loss recorded so far.

Coach Mika Yasiyasi says the Nasinu based school wants to continue the legacy left by former players.

“You might all know that we have the trophy on our side that we need to defend so we work according to those who have left things for us.”

Yasiyasi says they are only wary of Queen Victoria School in the upcoming eliminations, as they have once been beaten once by the Tailevu side.

“In our first pool game we lost against QVS by one point and it was a very good game. It is a learning platform for us and we also learn more when we go through.”

The semi-finals of the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League South Eastern Zone continues this weekend at St Marcellin grounds in Suva.