Costin stresses well-being of people involved in Ron Massey Cup

Whatever decision will be made regarding the Ron Massey Cup competition should be of the best interest of everyone involved.

This are the sentiments of Kaiviti Silktails Head Coach Brandon Costin.

As the global COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll on sports globally, Costin says the health and safety of the players, administrators, spectators and officials should come first.

The cancellation of nine major competitions for 2020, including the state’s premier Canterbury Cup has left the Ron Massey Cup competition on the peak of cancellation.

“We are still unsure as to whether the Ron Massey Cup will continue but at this point in time its postponed or suspended until June the 1st or until this global pandemic gets under control.”

The Kaiviti Silktails played one game so far in the competition.

The side played two weeks ago at Lautoka’s Churchill Park defeating Windsor Wolves 40-16.