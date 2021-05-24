Deans winner Naiduki in Eels NRL squad

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School Under-18 centre Solomoni Naiduki has been included in the Paramatta Eels 30-member squad for the 2022 NRL season.

Naiduki is the fourth Fijian to be part of the team joining Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell Gillard.

The Matacula, Tailevu youngster played alongside Fiji Olympic gold medalist Sireli Maqala for RKS in their 2018 Deans win.

He has been part of the Eels development squad since 2019.