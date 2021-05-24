Home

Rugby League

Deans winner Naiduki in Eels NRL squad

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 17, 2021 10:55 am
[Source: Fiji Secondary schools rugby league Facebook]

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School Under-18 centre Solomoni Naiduki has been included in the Paramatta Eels 30-member squad for the 2022 NRL season.

Naiduki is the fourth Fijian to be part of the team joining Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell Gillard.

The Matacula, Tailevu youngster played alongside Fiji Olympic gold medalist Sireli Maqala for RKS in their 2018 Deans win.

Article continues after advertisement

He has been part of the Eels development squad since 2019.

 

