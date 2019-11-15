Rugby League
Daugunu instrumental in Reds win over Waratahs
July 4, 2020 4:54 pm
Fijian Winger Filipo Daugunu was instrumental in the Queensland Reds win over NSW at Suncorp Stadium in Australia. [Source: NRL]
The Reds edged Waratahs 32-26 to claim their first win in the season opener of the Super Rugby Aotearoa last night.
Daugunu’s try in the 17th minute gave the Reds a 12-point lead over the Waratahs as they took control in the first half.
It was a see-saw thriller in the second half with scores locked at 26-26 and just five minutes remaining.
Reds flyhalf James O’Connor stepped up to sink two crucial penalty kicks adding the extra six points… which was more than enough for a win.
