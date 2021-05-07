Home

Rugby League

Daniel Saifiti hopes to represent Bati again

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 14, 2021 4:29 pm
Daniel Saifiti [Source: Newcastle Knights]

Former Bati and New South Wales Origin rep Daniel Saifiti plans to run out for the national side again.

Due to Daniel’s choice to represent Australia and NSW, he hasn’t played for the Bati since 2017.

Speaking on the Knights HQ Podcast, Daniel says he hasn’t featured for the Bati for a couple of years because of injury or rep footy, but it’s definitely something he will do again in the future.

Daniel and his twin brother Jacob both have represented Fiji on 10 combined occasions.

However, Jacob Saifiti has played seven times for the Bati while Daniel represented Fiji on three occasions.

The twins made their debuts for Fiji back in 2015 in a 22-10 win over Papua New Guinea while still playing Under 20’s at the time for Newcastle.


Daniel Saifiti and Jacob Safiti [Source: Newcastle Knights]

Daniel says they’re close to their mum’s side who is Fijian and their dad is Samoan.

He adds they lived with their grandparents and both speak fluent Fijian.

The twins according to Daniel Saifiti also ate Fijian food growing up and they were lucky enough to play for Fiji a couple of times.

Daniel and Jacob will play for the Knights tonight against West Tigers at 8pm.

