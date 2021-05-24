Daniel Saifiti back for Knights

The Newcastle Knights will welcome back their New South Wales State of Origin rep and former Bati Daniel Saifiti.

Saifiti was rested last weekend after featuring for the Blues in Origin 3.

The Knights have named Daniel and his twin brother Jacob to start against the Roosters.

The Saifiti twins penned new deals with the Knights recently which keeps them at the club for five and three years respectively.

Also returning for Newcastle is Queensland Maroons fullback Kalyn Ponga and David Klemmer.

One of the key matchups for this game is the battle between Ponga and Blues fullback James Tedesco.

The Roosters host the Knights at 8pm on Friday.