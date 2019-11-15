Home

Rugby League

Cryptic post hints at another Broncos exit following Fifita’s Titans switch

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 27, 2020 10:38 am
David Fifita

David Fifita is leaving the Broncos for the Titans, and there’s a cryptic social media post that has created uncertainty around another young star.

It was announced over the weekend that the Gold Coast had won the race for Fifita’s signature, signing the youngster on a $3.5 million contract.

The decision has sent shockwaves through the game with Fifita’s decision coming amid Brisbane’s form spiralling out of control under besieged coach Anthony Seibold.

Article continues after advertisement

Following Fifita’s announcement to switch to the Titans, an account appearing to belong to the father of Tesi Niu hinted that his son may follow the boom forward down the road.

[Source: NRL]

