Cruden says injuries in NRL a warning for Kiwi Super Rugby teams returning to contact training

Chiefs star Aaron Cruden says the injury issues that have begun striking the NRL are a lesson to Super Rugby players when they return to contact training.

Former All Blacks five-eighth Cruden was among more than 100 of New Zealand’s elite players to rejoin teammates on Monday as the five Kiwi Super Rugby teams began preparations for their revamped competition.

Cruden says it is critical the players learn lessons from another code across the Tasman.

In recent days Warriors pair Leeson Ah Mau and Jazz Tevaga have suffered serious injuries soon after returning to contact work, along with Bulldogs winger Marcelo Montoya.

Cruden says this will be the biggest challenge for a lot of contact sports adding it is unfortunately the nature of the beast.

Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks off on June 13 when Cruden’s Chiefs face the Highlanders in Dunedin, beginning two months of domestic round-robin action.

[Source: tvnz]