Crucial match for Bati

[Source: Vodafone Fiji Bati/ Facebook]

Defense and possession have been the main talking points for the Vodafone Fiji Bati as it prepares for its second Rugby League World Cup match against Italy.

The team had a scrimmage session with Samoa on Wednesday, trying to work on the weaknesses that were exposed by Australia in the 8-42 loss.

The upcoming match against Italy is a do-or-die for the Bati and coach Wise Kativereta is stressing on the basics.

“If your skillset is good, no matter how good your defense is, you can always beat them. That’s coming from controlling the ball, control of football, get your kick and wait for their mistake. I know we can score points from anywhere but we have to complete our sets, its rugby league so we have to complete our sets.”

Kativerata says the players will need to be patient with the ball and make sure possession is utilized to gain points.

The match starts at 1.30 am on Sunday.