Cowboys too strong for Broncos

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 27, 2022 1:31 am

The North Queensland Cowboys cruised to a big 26-6 win over the Brisbane Broncos in both sides’ final hit-out of the season.

The Broncos started well but lost their way midway through the first half and never got back into the game.

The Cowboys answered back through gun fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow who put in a grubber for himself.

Then six minutes later Valentine Holmes crossed untouched and then converted to take his team to a 12-6 lead.

Holmes slotted the penalty goal on the siren to make it 14-6 at the break.

The Cowboys quickly extended the lead soon after as Scott Drinkwater and Holmes combined to put Murray Taulagi over.

