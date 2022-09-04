Cowboys thrash Panthers

[pic:nrl.com]

Defending NRL champions, the Panthers were thrashed 38-8 by the North Queensland Cowboys last night.

Bati fullback Sunia Turuva scored one of the Panthers two tries while Valentine Holmes managed a hat-trick for the Cowboys.

The Panthers rested 13 players after being awarded the JJ Giltinan Shield last week, it would have been easy for the Cowboys to lose focus but they needed to win to keep alive their hopes of claiming the second spot and a home final.

In other results, Titans beat Warriors 27-26, and Dragons defeated Broncos 22-12.