Cowboys take down Titans

Cowboys defeated Titans 32-6 at Cbus Super Stadium last night despite missing four players who are on Origin duty.

Val Holmes, Reuben Cotter, Jeremiah Nanai, and Tom Dearden did not derail the Cowboys’ momentum, as they won their ninth game of the season.

Great performances from Jason Taumalolo, Scott Drinkwater, and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

The Cowboys didn’t have it all their own way early on, with the home team forcing two line dropouts thanks to clever kicks by Toby Sexton and Brian Kelly, but Todd Payten’s men held firm.

Meanwhile the NR: continues today with the Panthers taking on the Bulldogs at 9.55pm.

You can catch the Raiders vs Roosters match LIVE on the FBC Sports channel at 6.50pm on Sunday.