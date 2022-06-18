Cowboys stun Sea Eagles with late comeback

North Queensland scored three tries in three minutes to snatch a stunning 28-26 defeat of Manly at 4 Pines Park on Friday night.

Trailing 26-12 just seven minutes from fulltime, the Cowboys mounted a remarkable comeback as Reece Robson, Murray Taulagi and Valentine Holmes crossed in succession to shock the Sea Eagles.

The Cowboys did so after losing Queensland forward Reuben Cotter in the warm-up with a hamstring injury that has him in doubt for next weekend’s Origin in Perth and they never really looked like winning until the dying stages.

Until the late onslaught, it appeared that Manly hooker Lachlan Croker had spearheaded the home team to an impressive win after laying on a try and scoring two in the second half but the Sea Eagles fell agonizingly short.