Cowboys stun Raiders after horror start

The Cowboys overcame a disappointing and horror first half to beat Semi Valemei’s Canberra Raiders 18-12 in their NRL round six clash last night.

Trailing 12-0 following tries to Tom Starling and Jordan Rapana, the Cowboys managed to get their act together with three tries in the second half.

Heilum Luki, Valentine Holmes, and Jeremiah Nanai made the difference for the Cowboys with their tries.

There’ll be two games today with the Rabbitohs hosting Bulldogs at 6pm followed by the Panthers and Broncos clash at 9:55pm.