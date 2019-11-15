Home

Cowboys overcome the Knights

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 27, 2020 7:04 pm
[Source: NRL]

The Cowboys scored three tries in first 23 minutes to overcome the Knights 32-20 in round 7 of the NRL at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville.

It was a game of two halves as the Cowboys scored four tries in first half and one in the second while the Knights hard fought fight back after the breather managed to get them four tries but it was not enough.

Tries from Justin O’Neill, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jake Clifford and Kyle Feldt in the first half and a try from Coen Hess in the second sealed the victory for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys led 26-0 at the breather.

The Knights came back strongly in the second half and was rewarded with a try just in the first minute with a try to Tex Hoy.

Other tries for the Knights were scored by Hymel Hunt, Kurt Mann and Gehamat Shibasaki.

