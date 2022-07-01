Cowboys interested in QVS youngster

Sailosi Taka.

Queen Victoria School rugby league player Sailosi Taka is on his way to achieving his NRL dream.

The Tailevu native is one of the latest talents that have been scouted by the Queensland Cowboys club.

Taka is part of the QVS Under-15 team that will face Nasinu Panthers in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League national final tomorrow.

The 15-year-old says his rugby career is built on support from his family, and the past three years have been the toughest with Taka’s father away overseas.

“Having my dad away has been hard because he has been my inspiration in my rugby career. He was always there for me in every game, and at times I miss him, but I know he’ll be proud of me.”

QVS Under-15 will face Nasinu at 9.30am at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on tomorrow.

In the Under-17 grade, QVS Knights takes on Marist Storm at 1.15pm while QVS Knights meets Ba Provincial Dragons in the Under-19 final at 3.10pm.