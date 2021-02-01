Cowboys hold off West Tigers

The North Queensland Cowboys held off a second-half comeback from the Wests Tigers to register the first victory of Todd Payten’s reign in a 34-30 win.
A double from Murray Taulagi and a brilliant solo try from Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow had them racing away to a 28-6 halftime lead.
The Tigers, who were booed off at Leichhardt Oval at halftime, came back into the game but ultimately it proved too little too late.
