Cowboys hold off West Tigers

Fox Sports
April 11, 2021 9:04 pm
[Source:NRL]

The North Queensland Cowboys held off a second-half comeback from the Wests Tigers to register the first victory of Todd Payten’s reign in a 34-30 win.

A double from Murray Taulagi and a brilliant solo try from Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow had them racing away to a 28-6 halftime lead.

The Tigers, who were booed off at Leichhardt Oval at halftime, came back into the game but ultimately it proved too little too late.

