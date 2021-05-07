Cowboys dominate Broncos

The Cowboys have maintained bragging rights over ‘big brother’ Brisbane with a courageous 19-18 win in Townsville.

The win came off the back of a Valentine Holmes field goal.

It was the fourth time since 2015 that the two sides have been separated by only one point.

With the Cowboys now winning three of the last six meetings, it proves this local derby is continuing its healthy rivalry.

That’s now four wins from the past five game for the Cowboys but coach Todd Payten is not getting carried away, or making any bold predictions around September.

The Cowboys win was led by a reinvigorated Jason Taumalolo, who powered his way to 236 metres from 20 hit-ups in just his third game for 2021 after two separate hand fractures.

Given he played 72 minutes in a high intensity clash it was a tribute to Taumalolo’s desire that he was able to carry three defenders over the line with six minutes left on the clock to tie the game up.