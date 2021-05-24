Home

Ministry prioritizes staff's well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|
Rugby League

COVID outbreak in Warriors camp

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 13, 2022 4:12 pm
Under the NRL's existing framework, players were informed last week they must stay away from indoor venues such as restaurants, pubs and cinemas [Source: Photosport via 1news]

A COVID-19 outbreak has affected two-thirds of the Warriors squad hindering their pre-season training.

The team confirms most players in the NRL had accepted the virus would appear one way or another, before revealing the Warriors were already dealing with it.

Player Kodi Nikorima says they have protocols in place for the players and staff as everything is under control.

Queensland recorded six Covid deaths and confirmed 14,914 new cases in the latest reporting period on Thursday.

Warriors coach Nathan Brown later confirmed the widespread infection in the squad, saying while he couldn’t give an exact figure off the top of his head he believed “two-thirds” of the squad were infected.

[Source: 1news]

