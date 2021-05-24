COVID outbreak in Warriors camp

A COVID-19 outbreak has affected two-thirds of the Warriors squad hindering their pre-season training.

The team confirms most players in the NRL had accepted the virus would appear one way or another, before revealing the Warriors were already dealing with it.

Player Kodi Nikorima says they have protocols in place for the players and staff as everything is under control.

Article continues after advertisement

Queensland recorded six Covid deaths and confirmed 14,914 new cases in the latest reporting period on Thursday.

Warriors coach Nathan Brown later confirmed the widespread infection in the squad, saying while he couldn’t give an exact figure off the top of his head he believed “two-thirds” of the squad were infected.

[Source: 1news]