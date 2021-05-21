Courageous Silktails fall to Hills Bulls

The Kaiviti Silktails put up a strong performance but fell short to second-placed Hills Bulls in their Ron Massey Cup clash.

The Silktails lost 30-20 at Mascot Oval yesterday.

Josaia Raboiliku scored in the third minute in what was a perfect start for the Wes Naiqama coached side finding their front foot from the outset.

Things quickly swung around as Bulls scored a double to Wing Tom Carr in a space of four minutes.

They continued to pile on points through some sublime phase plays to gift their captain a four pointer.

The Silktails found their groove and some individual brilliance by young five-eighth Sunia Naruma crossing over for his first try in the competition.

Bulls had the last say to lead 20-10 at halftime.

The Silktails came firing off the blocks at the start of the second half with a double to Naruma and robust Centre Inoke Vasuturaga respectively.

Scores locked at 20-all before Bulls switched gears to score two more tries.

But the loss does not dampen the spirit of the enthusiastic Silktails as they look to regroup and build better for next weekend’s clash.