Costin sets focus on 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin has now set his focus on the 2021 Rugby League World Cup

This as the October test against New Zealand and Tonga are still in question amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The test scheduled at the end of the NRL season was meant to be a build-up to the Rugby League World Cup that kicks off in England on October 23 next year.

Fiji is pooled with defending champions Australia, Scotland, and Italy.

Costin says his main goal is ensuring that members of the Fiji Bati development squad are also selected for the final squad for the World Cup.

“We have got thirty players from Fiji, and they are the Fiji Bati development squad and it is my job to train them up as best as I can to try and get them to the 2021 World Cup. Because there are so many questions for the October test, I am really trying to focus on the 2021 World Cup.”

Costin adds the local players have been given fitness and strengths training programs each week while they are waiting for restrictions to be lifted to get the players back into training.