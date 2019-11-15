Costin impressed with Silktails players commitments

Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin was impressed with how the Kaiviti Silktails side played over the weekend.

The Fiji National Rugby League organized a match between the Silktails and an Eastern Zone selection.

After the game, Costin says the Silktails have improved compared to the first time they played together as a unit.

Article continues after advertisement

‘It was a really good match I really feel the Silktails players were able to show their strength and fitness and their awareness around rugby league and enabled them to come on top’.

Costin adds the Silktails will play two more warm up matches before making their Ron Massey Cup debut next month.