Costin commends secondary school players skills

The skills showcased at the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition has turned heads and impressed the Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin.

Costin believes the skills of young rugby league players in the secondary schools’ competition need to be harnessed and directed well in order to improve.

They have amazing skills, they really need to learn how to harness those skills and put it into a rugby league context and rugby league game plan, far too often we don’t respect the ball and we might have silly passes and silly kicks that are not favourable for that time but it’s all a learning process but when you’re talking about skill among the boys they’re amazing.

The Fiji National Rugby League are in talks of organizing a High-Performance Unit program for students to help in the development of the sport in the country.

Meanwhile, the schools’ rugby league competition will continue this weekend and the highlight of this week’s meet is the Tanoa challenge in the South Eastern zone where Ratu Kadavulevu School will take on Nasinu Secondary School.

This match will be played at Marcellin Primary School ground at Vatuwaqa on Saturday at 3pm.