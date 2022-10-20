Cook Islands overcome valiant Wales

[Source: NRL]

The Cook Islands overcame an early scare from a gallant Wales outfit to come away with an 18-12 victory at Leigh Sports Village Stadium.

After several missed opportunities early in the match, the Kukis trailed by four points at half-time, but South Sydney young gun Davvy Moale stepped up to ignite the Cook Islands’ second-half charge.

For a side who haven’t won a World Cup match in 22 years and featured no players from the NRL, Wales stood tall to produce a classy performance on the world stage.

After a closely contested start to the second half, Moale delivered for the Kukis, barging through from close range before carrying several defenders over the line to score.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Fiji Bati will face Italy on Sunday at 1.30 am.