Cook expected to be fit for Eels clash

Rabbitohs star Damien Cook clashed knees with Kalyn Ponga in South Sydney’s win over Newcastle yesterday but he says the injury is not serious.

Cook, who hobbled at times in the second half but stayed on and scored a long-range try, told NRL.com he then got hit from the side in his next tackle which made the knee seize up.

The Test hooker indicates he is all but certain to play in Saturday’s sudden-death clash with the Eels.

Article continues after advertisement

The Rabbitohs will play Eels at 8:50pm on Saturday.

On Friday, the Roosters meet the Raiders at 8:50pm.

The winners will play the Storm and Panthers for a place in the grand final.