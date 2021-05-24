Concerns over Kikau’s injury

The Panthers are sweating over the scan results of Fiji Bati Viliame Kikau after suffering an ankle injury last night.

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary told the media post-match that Kikau had a gash on his right knee and had also rolled his ankle.

The hope is the Fijian big man has only sprained his ankle and does not have any serious concerns, with scans to take place later today or early Monday.

Another concern is Mitch Kenny who also injured his ankle and his season is feared to be over.

The Panthers will face the Storm in a thrilling semifinal next Saturday.

The Sea Eagles will take on the Rabbitohs in the other semi on Friday.