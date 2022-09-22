Collins available for Australia’s second World Cup match

Lindsay Collins

Sydney Roosters prop Lindsay Collins will be available for Australia’s second World Cup match against Scotland.

This as he agreed to include Sunday’s Prime Minister’s XIII match in his suspension.

Roosters front-row partner Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will also be able to include New Zealand’s World Cup warm-up match against Leeds in his ban, enabling him to return in the third pool match against Ireland.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, week 3 of the NRL Finals starts tomorrow with the Eels battling the Cowboys at 9.50pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports.

On Saturday at 9.50pm, the Panthers take on the Rabbitohs.