Cody Walker back for NSW in State of Origin

South Sydney Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker can’t quite believe he is back wearing the sky-blue No.6 jersey after being dropped after one game last year and is ready to take on some unfinished business at Origin level.

His impressive off the bench performance last Wednesday proved there is a chance to show he belongs at Origin level.

He admitted it was “quite tough” to learn last year.

Walker’s form in 2020 was compelling, with 21 try assists and 10 tries in his 21 games.

The second round of State of Origin will be held on Wednesday at 10.10pm.

The Queensland Maroons won the first round, edging the New South Wales Blues 18-14.