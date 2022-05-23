Cobbo continues to impress

Brisbane Broncos winger Selwyn Cobbo. [Source: Fox Sports]

Brisbane Broncos winger, Selwyn Cobbo has been a star and he showed it again with 88 points in Brisbane’s win over Newcastle on Thursday.

Cobbo is the highest scorer of any player in the round.

He has now averaged 68 points in his last three weeks to rocket into calculations for the Queensland State of Origin side.

And now Cobbo is set to turn his back on big-money deals from rival clubs and commit his immediate future to the Brisbane Broncos.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in the NRL and clubs are queueing up for him but according to reports he is set to reject them all to pen a new deal with the Broncos.

Cobbo and his Broncos side will face the Titans on Friday at 9.55 pm.