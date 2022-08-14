Cobbo bags three as Broncos down Knights

A hat-trick of tries to rookie sensation Selwyn Cobbo helped Brisbane Broncos to a 28-10 victory over Newcastle Knights last night, which keeps their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

After dominating the opening 40 minutes to lead 18-0, Brisbane allowed the Knights back into the match in the second period before Cobbo’s double inside the final 10 minutes ensured they picked up their 13th victory of the season.

The win lifts Brisbane to sixth position ahead of a crucial meeting with the fourth-placed Storm in round 23, while also boosting their points differential which is the second-worst among current top-eight sides.

Article continues after advertisement

In other matches, Sharks beat West Tigers 36-12 and Roosters thumped Cowboys 32-18.