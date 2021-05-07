Coates joins Melbourne

The Melbourne Storm have signed Broncos and Maroons winger Xavier Coates to a two-year deal starting in 2022.

Coates made his NRL debut in 2019 and has played 24 matches for Brisbane, scoring 14 tries.

In 2020 he made his Origin debut for Queensland.

Article continues after advertisement

Melbourne’s general manager football Frank Ponissi to NRL.com that the 20-year-old has plenty more to achieve and develop in his game.

Meanwhile, the Sea Eagles have locked up rising star Josh Schuster with a new deal which will keep him at Manly until the end of the 2024 season.

Schuster, who graduated from the Sea Eagles Academy after joining the club at the age of 14, has signed on for an additional two years.

The 20-year-old playmaker has tallied eight NRL matches for the Sea Eagles and has been a revelation since his injury enforced switch to the back row this season.

[Source: NRL.com]