Rugby League

Coates indicate switch to Storm

NRL
May 9, 2021 1:21 pm
[Source: NRL]

Brisbane’s last-ditch bid to hang onto rising Origin flyer Xavier Coates has failed.

This as the Storm are set to stave off a lucrative late Titans play for his signature.

Coates is understood to have told his Broncos teammates after last night’s agonizing 19-18 loss to North Queensland that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Article continues after advertisement

No official comment has been made on his future by the Broncos or rival suitors given he is yet to sign any contract beyond 2021.

Coates’s next move has been the subject of growing speculation for much of 2021, but Melbourne are set to secure one of the game’s rising stars to replace Bulldogs-bound flyer Josh Addo-Carr from next season until the end of 2024.

