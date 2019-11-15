Coates dethrones Addo-Carr as NRL's fastest player

Brisbane young gun Xavier Coates has dethroned Josh Addo-Carr as the fastest player in the NRL.

This is after he hit a new season-high speed in last night’s 27-6 loss to Newcastle.

According to Telstra Tracker data, the 19-year-old winger clocked 36.9 km/h when he latched onto an intercept pass and ran the length of the field to score the Broncos’ only try.

The Papua New Guinea-born teenager’s blistering effort eclipsed Addo-Carr’s season record of 36.8 km/h set in round two last season when the Storm beat Sharks.

Meanwhile, tonight King Vuniyayawa will feature for the Warriors against the Rabbitohs at 8pm and at 9:55pm Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers take on Suliasi Vunivalu and the Melbourne Storm.

You can watch the Panthers and Storm match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Tomorrow, the Titans meet the Dragons at 5pm before West Tigers take on the Cowboys at 7:30 pm.

The Eels will face the Roosters at 9:50 pm tomorrow and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports.

There will be two games on Sunday as the Raiders meet the Sea Eagles at 6:05 pm and Sharks face the Bulldogs at 8:30 pm.