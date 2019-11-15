Club provides pathway for secondary school rugby league players

The Kaiviti Silktails club is providing a pathway for secondary school rugby league players to get exposed to a professional training environment.

Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin says the club is providing a bridge for the secondary school players.

“Now we have a pathway in the country so when you play rugby league in school or at junior level for your rugby league club, there’s now an opportunity to get signed into a professional contract in Fiji and from there you can get into the NRL system and the play for Bati.”

Costin adds this pathway is not spared from the early grades of under 12 as well as secondary school girls teams.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bati will travel to New Zealand at the end of the NRL season for the Oceania Cup series where they will face New Zealand and Tonga.

This will be the side’s build-up campaign towards the Rugby League World Cup next year.

Costin will be looking to scout players from the NRL as well as those in the Silktails squad.