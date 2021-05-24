Home

Rugby League

Clearys extend stay with Panthers

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 14, 2022 4:04 pm
Coach Ivan Cleary [right] and his son, Co-captain Nathan Cleary [Source: The Australian]

Defending NRL champions the Panthers have secured long-term deals with Coach Ivan Cleary and his son, Co-captain Nathan Cleary.

According to NRL.com, each is now tied to the club until the end of the 2027 season, which represents a three-year extension on Nathan’s current deal and a five-year extension for Ivan.

Meanwhile, the Sea Eagles have extended the contract of skipper Daly Cherry-Evans for a further two seasons, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

Round six of the NRL starts tonight with the Raiders hosting the Cowboys at 9:50pm

