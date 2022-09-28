Cleary stands out in Telstra Tracker

Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary clocked over 10 kilometres of running on the Telstra Tracker as he guided his side to a third-straight Grand Final appearance last Saturday.

His haul put him 799 metres clear of the next best who was his halves partner Jarome Luai.

When it came to distance travelled at high speeds, teammate Izack Tago dominated finishing the game with 623 metres of running above 20 km/h and 236 metres of sprinting.

Cleary, Tago and Luai will all be in action in the premiership decider against the Eels on Sunday at 8.30pm.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports.