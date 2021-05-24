Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
34 new infections with one death recorded|AG visits new PCR Lab|Notable drop in infections|National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|Hotel worker reaches out to families in need|17,996 children vaccinated|Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk|107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths|Package to curb abuse of government assistance|240 bookings for failure to wear mask|REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|Outdoor religious activities open to all|Over 50 MoH staff terminated|Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate|Children allowed in houses of worship, no entry for unvaccinated|81 new COVID infections recorded|COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands|Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected|Reduction in quarantine period considered|Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Cleary plays through pain to lead Panthers to grand final glory over Souths

NRL
October 3, 2021 10:35 pm
[Source: NRL]

Nathan Cleary played through the pain of a busted shoulder and Stephen Crichton etched his name into grand final folklore as the Panthers won a nail-biting victory over South Sydney.

Redemption has come for the Panthers with their 14-12 win, just 12 months after their heart-breaking loss to the Melbourne Storm.
It is the Panthers’ third premiership after titles in 1991 and 2003, but the first for head coach Ivan Cleary after missing out in 2011 with the Warriors and then last season.

The win came off the back of 57% possession for most of the match, brick wall-defence, and the relentless kicking game by the Panthers – Nathan Cleary making 20 of 26 kicks to add up to over 750 metres.

Some soft defence led to both teams scoring early tries.
Panthers centre Matt Burton accelerated through a hole opened up by Campbell Graham coming off his line too early. Then four minutes later, Cody Walker busted through three defenders on a 30-metre run to the Panthers line to square things up at 6-6.

A Cleary penalty brought up an 8-6 half-time lead to the Panthers. Then four minutes after the break Reynolds booted a penalty to lock it up for a second time.

Article continues after advertisement

Penrith tried desperately to get ahead. First a Cleary offload to Viliame Kikau was ruled forward, as was a Dylan Edwards’ tap-on to winger Stephen Crichton.

But Crichton got his grand final moment not long after, when he intercepted a Walker pass to sprint 45 metres to the line untouched.

The Panthers looked home at 14-8 but Souths hit back with six minutes left on the clock when Alex Johnston touched down for the 30th and most important try of his record-breaking season.

Reynolds looked like he was curling the sideline conversion over but it swerved late and the score remained 14-12.

This title decider will live long in league folklore as one of the most thrilling contests with both teams throwing everything at their opponents over the course of 80 minutes.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.