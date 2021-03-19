Cleary, Papenhuyzen out of GF rematch

It will be a repeat of the 2020 grand finale of the NRL as the Storm takes on the Panthers today.

The two sides will be without two keys players with Panther’s halfback Nathan Cleary and Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen being ruled out of the grand final rematch at Penrith after copping knocks last week.

Cleary will not be able to play because of the effects of a high shot from Bulldogs winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Papenhuyzen on the other hand is being been ruled out by Melbourne due to a neck injury suffered in last Thursday’s loss to Parramatta.

Panther’s young gun Matt Burton will play halfback in Cleary’s absence while bench utility Nicho Hynes is the replacement for Papenhuyzen in the Storm backs.

The grand finale rematch between Storm and Panthers will kick-off at 9.05 pm.

You can catch the live coverage of the Panthers vs Storm match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Two matches will be played on Friday starting with the Dragons playing the Sea Eagle at 7 pm while the Rabbitohs meets the Roosters at 9.05 pm.

You can catch the delayed coverage of the Rabbitohs vs Roosters on Sunday at 7.30 pm on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

On Saturday, the Raiders battle the Warriors at 4 pm, the Broncos face the Bulldogs at 6.30 pm and the Eels meet the Sharks at 8.35pm.

On Sunday, the Knights face the West Tigers at 5.05 pm and the Cowboys meet the Titans at 7.15 pm.