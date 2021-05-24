Home

Rugby League

Cleary out for three rounds

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 9, 2022 4:09 pm
Panther’s halfback Nathan Cleary

Panther’s halfback Nathan Cleary will not feature in the first three rounds of the 2022 NRL season.

Cleary was ruled out after an off-season shoulder injury as he continues to recover.

The 24-year-old had shoulder surgery in October to repair a dislocation and labral tear suffered during game two of NSW’s triumphant Origin series.

Article continues after advertisement

Cleary was considered a chance to play in Round 1 but the club has confirmed it will take a conservative approach.

Cleary managed his shoulder for the rest of the season and lead Penrith to a drought-breaking premiership, beating the Rabbitohs in the grand final.

Coach Ivan Cleary says with a long and challenging season ahead it’s critical that Nathan is given the time he needs to return to his physical best.

Round one of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Panthers facing the Sea Eagles at 9.05pm.

This match will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

On Friday at 7pm the Riders meet the Sharks while Broncos play Rabbitohs at 9.05pm.

Three games will be played on Saturday beginning with the Roosters taking on the Knights at 4pm, Warriors meet Dragons at 6.30pm and West Tigers battle Storm at 8.35pm.

[Source: Fox Sports]

