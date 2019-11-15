Cleary nowhere near finished product

Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary is arguably the best player in the NRL right now and is also the form number seven.

Speaking to NRL.com he says despite his improvement this year he is nowhere near the finished product.

The 22 year old will play the 100th game of his five-year career in the grand final if Penrith beat the Rabbitohs on Saturday.

Since his debut in 2016, he has played 98 NRL and four Origin games for New South Wales.

Cleary’s numbers in attack are career-best figures but don’t really capture the impact he is having for his team.

The Panthers will play the Rabbitohs at 8:50pm on Saturday.

On Friday, the Raiders takes on the Storm at 8:50pm.

Both games will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.