Cleary leads Dally M Medal race

Panthers star halfback Nathan Cleary has surged to the outright lead in the race to win the 2021 Dally M Medal.

The Penrith co-captain jumped to sole possession of top spot on the leaderboard after nine rounds.

He received three votes to be one clear of Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck with Panthers prop James Fisher-Harris and Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen a further three votes back among eligible contenders.

Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr created history for the Storm after setting a new club record of six tries in their 50-0 nil over the Rabbitohs.

Addo-Carr became the first player to achieve the feat in the premiership since 1950.

Heading into Magic Round in Brisbane, starting on Friday, there’s a clear top three of Penrith, Parramatta and Melbourne with the

Rabbitohs and Roosters still nipping at their heels despite encountering plenty of injuries lately.