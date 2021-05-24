Rugby League
Cleary hopes to be cleared before NRL start
January 25, 2022 12:13 pm
Nathan Cleary [Source: Penrith Panthers/Twitter]
Panthers star halfback and captain Nathan Cleary hoping to return to the NRL round 1 fit after he underwent shoulder surgery in the aftermath of the Panthers’ grand final win.
Recently re-signed fullback Dylan Edwards who is carrying a foot injury and James Fisher-Harris with a knee injury are scheduled to return in the pre-season after also carrying injuries through the grand final.
Edwards avoided surgery for a stress fracture and is back training with the full squad.
Young gun hooker Mitch Kenny is also due back from an ankle injury in the pre-season.
