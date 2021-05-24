Home

Rugby League

Cleary hopes to be cleared before NRL start

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 25, 2022 12:13 pm
Nathan Cleary [Source: Penrith Panthers/Twitter]

Panthers star halfback and captain Nathan Cleary hoping to return to the NRL round 1 fit after he underwent shoulder surgery in the aftermath of the Panthers’ grand final win.

Recently re-signed fullback Dylan Edwards who is carrying a foot injury and James Fisher-Harris with a knee injury are scheduled to return in the pre-season after also carrying injuries through the grand final.

Edwards avoided surgery for a stress fracture and is back training with the full squad.

Article continues after advertisement

Young gun hooker Mitch Kenny is also due back from an ankle injury in the pre-season.

[Source: Fox Sports]

