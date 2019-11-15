Home

Cleary could face stiffer sanctions

tvnz
May 2, 2020 3:15 pm
CALLS FOR NATHAN CLEARY TO SIT OUT REST OF NRL SEASON AFTER LOCKDOWN BREACH [Source: tvnz]

Penrith Panthers playmaker Nathan Cleary could face stiffer sanctions from the NRL following his social media exploits during the coronavirus crisis.

Cleary was fined over $4000 by the NRL on Tuesday after images of him with a group of women at his house emerged – in apparent contravention of social distancing measures.

After that penalty was imposed two videos of Cleary dancing with up to five women were uploaded to social media platform TikTok.

The NRL issued a brief statement on Friday night confirming Cleary has been served with an amended breach notice, which likely relates to the videos.

Cleary has five days to respond before any penalty is finalized.

