Rugby League

Cleary brilliance sink Roosters

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 19, 2021 8:08 am
[Source: NRL.COM]

Nathan Cleary’s master-class inspired the Panthers to a thumping 38-12 comeback win over the Roosters in their round 15 NRL clash last night.

Cleary who scored a try had a perfect kicking game nailing seven out of eight from the tee and is surely on course in grabbing the Dally M Medal.

The Roosters had a high flying start with a 12-0 nil but it all went south when Siousiua Taukeiaho was sent to the bin for a shoulder charge on Cleary.

Article continues after advertisement

Stephen Crichton was the beneficiary of a Cleary grubber brilliance bringing Penrith back into the game.

Slick hands by Brian To’o in the wet condition saw him dive over the corner with Cleary nailing the conversion to lock the scores at 12-all.

The Tricolors could not level up as Penrith exposed their weak defense seeing To’o grab his double, Isaah Yeo, Cleary and Charlie Staines adding on to the tally.

Two penalty goals to Cleary in the 28th and 40th minute respectively plastered the Panthers dominance.

In another match last night, the Sharks survived a Cowboys comeback securing a 26-24 win.

