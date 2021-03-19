Cleary back for the Panthers

Halfback Nathan Cleary will be in action again for the Panthers this week.

Cleary was ruled out of last week’s match against the Storm after copping knocks in the match against the Bulldogs in round two of NRL.

After passing health tests, the start halfback has been named in the starting line-up against the Sea Eagles this week.

The Panthers take on the Sea Eagles at 9.05pm tomorrow.

Two matches will be played on Friday, starting with the Bulldogs taking on the Rabbitohs at 5.05pm before the Storm meets the Broncos at 9.05pm.

On Saturday, the Sharks face the Cowboys at 6.30pm and the Titans take on the Raiders at 8.35pm.

The Knights and the Dragons opens scheduled matches for Sunday at 6.05pm and you can watch this live on FBC Sports.

The Warriors face the Roosters at 8.15pm.

On Monday, April 5th, the Eels battle the West Tigers at 6pm.