Cleary and Tuivasa-Sheck take lead in Daily M Medal race

Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary and Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are the new top dogs for the Dally M Medal after surging to the top of the leaderboard after round eight.

They join Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell, who is ineligible for the award due to a suspension.

Cleary and Tuivasa-Sheck are on 13 points after they each picked up three votes as their team recorded impressive wins on the weekend.

The top five teams flexed their muscles in round eight – unbeaten Penrith made it eight on the trot while the Eels, Rabbitohs, Roosters and Storm also recorded convincing wins to continue to establish themselves in a clear elite group at the top of the ladder.

Round nine of the NRL starts on Thursday with third placed Rabbitohs facing fifth placed Storm at 9.50pm.

[Source: NRL.com]