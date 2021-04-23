Home

Rugby League

Cleary and Tuivasa-Sheck take lead in Daily M Medal race

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 3, 2021 12:19 pm
Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck [left] and Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary

Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary and Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are the new top dogs for the Dally M Medal after surging to the top of the leaderboard after round eight.

They join Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell, who is ineligible for the award due to a suspension.

Cleary and Tuivasa-Sheck are on 13 points after they each picked up three votes as their team recorded impressive wins on the weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

The top five teams flexed their muscles in round eight – unbeaten Penrith made it eight on the trot while the Eels, Rabbitohs, Roosters and Storm also recorded convincing wins to continue to establish themselves in a clear elite group at the top of the ladder.

Round nine of the NRL starts on Thursday with third placed Rabbitohs facing fifth placed Storm at 9.50pm.

[Source: NRL.com]

