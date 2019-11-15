Civoniceva recalls first day in Maroons camp

Former Fiji Bati and Australian Kangaroos prop Petero Civoniceva still remembers his first day in camp with the Queensland Maroons State of Origin squad.

In a letter to Queensland fans which was published on the Maroons website, Civoniceva said it was just the nerves on his first day.

Civoniceva said on his first day he met Chris Close – an Origin legend as Queensland’s team manager, seeing selector Gene Miles and Wally Lewis in his media role.

But he said having to play alongside Allan Langer was one of the best memories.

The former Bati skipper said it was his childhood dream to play with Langer.

Civoniceva said he will never forget the first time he donned the Maroons jersey in 2001, then running out onto Lang Park – the last time before it was to be redeveloped into Suncorp Stadium.

He said just a few years before, he sat in the concrete terrace of Lang Park as a wide-eyed school boy.

Civoniceva said the chest thumping roar as you cross the white touch line is like nothing else he will ever experience.

[Source:qrl.com.au]